Master Microsoft Office With This E-Learning Course

Microsoft Office has proven to be an invaluable tool for employees, students, and regular computer users alike. The program’s vast software suite has something for everyone. Excel is a leading program for charts and graphs. PowerPoint is a must for meetings or school presentations. Millions of students have used Word for composing term papers and essays.

While Microsoft Office has been beneficial for myriad people, mastery of its software isn’t always easy. eLearnOffice Microsoft Office eLearning helps you master each program so that you can get the most out of it. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to this program is available for just $29. That’s a savings of 85% from its MSRP.

Through the use of bite-sized videos and exclusive quizzes, eLearnOffice works as a masterclass for Microsoft Word. More half a million people around the globe have benefitted from the program.

More than 1,200 Microsoft-approved lessons are offered through the program. You get to test your knowledge as you go with tests and quizzes. Courses and quizzes are updated to ensure you’re being taught the most relevant material.

You can also link your Microsoft Skills Score Dashboard to your resume to show potential employers just how proficient you are with Office’s software. Once you’ve completed the course, you’ll be given a certificate that’s approved by Microsoft.

“Very helpful, instructions are super easy and layout is step by step…thumbs up and 5-star rating from me!!!” writes Shawn, a network assistant from the United States.

Instruction for the courses comes from teachers from the International Academy of Computer Training. IACT’s clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Intel, Dell, GE, among others.

Being proficient in Microsoft Office will not only benefit you greatly in the work and school arenas, but it can pay dividends – literally – with your career. Purchase this online course today and increase your proficiency with Microsoft Word.

