Master P Named Chairman Of The Board For New ECommerce Platform, Launch Cart

No Limit Soldier Master P has expanded his empire to include an e-commerce website that bills itself as an alternative to Shopify.

Launch Cart announced that Percy Miller, better known as Master P, has been appointed chairman of the board. Launch Cart Inc. is an on-demand solution for sourcing and selling products online.

“I’m excited to join the Launch Cart team as Chairman of the Board,” Miller said in a written statement.

“I’m looking forward to helping the team reach new heights through my experience, leadership, and influence. I’m passionate about helping entrepreneurs succeed, and I’m confident that together, we can make a real impact and take Launch Cart to the next level.”

Launch Cart was built for entrepreneurs and small businesses as an on-demand eCommerce platform they can utilize to start and manage their online stores. The site allows individuals to use the means provided to help them build and grow their businesses. Tools and services include resources for website building, product management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and more.

The platform was started by co-founders Greg Writer and Bernt Ullmann.

“We’re thrilled to have the iconic philanthropic businessman Percy Miller join the Board of Directors as Chairman,” Writer said.

Ullmann also said, “With his entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of the power of business, our partnership will make it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of starting an online business, building a brand, and generating income.”

The platform makes it easier for budding entrepreneurs to launch their eCommerce businesses. Users can start their online store for free.

Interested people can start their free online store by going to Launch Cart to see how they can take advantage of what the platform offers.

This news comes on the heels of Master P and his business partner, Snoop Dogg, recently signing a national distribution deal with Post Consumer Brands. The duo became the first Black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal. They struck a deal for their breakfast food products, Snoop Cereal and Broadus Foods.