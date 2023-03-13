Master’s Program for Black Scholars Invites Applicants for Inaugural Cohort

Wade Institute of Technology (WIT), an experiential college that offers students of African descent the opportunity to create a STEM major tailored to their interests and talents, is currently recruiting students for the launch of its Integrated Engineering master’s degree program.

The program integrates engineering courses with human-centered classes in leadership and management concepts. The goal is to prepare graduates for broad-based management and leadership roles in technology.

Following an initial design phase where students collaborated with faculty on the curriculum, the full program will begin this fall. In keeping with WIT’s commitment to practical learning, the student-centric curriculum emphasizes problem-solving applicability to real-world challenges.

“There’s an acute underrepresentation of African Americans and students of African descent in the engineering ecosystem,” said WIT Executive Director Booker T. Wade, Jr. “Our goal is to create a program that not only mitigates that issue but does so through an innovative, project-based approach that meets the current demand for engineers who are skilled in a variety of disciplines.”

The program will include elements from aeronautics and astronautics; material sciences; leadership; project management; and biomedical, computer, electrical, mechanical, systems, civil and environmental engineering.

The application deadline is August 30 and coursework begins in September. The first year of study will be offered tuition-free for accepted students. Those who possess a bachelor’s degree in a STEM discipline will complete their studies in 12-18 months instead of 24 months.

Details about the program and the application process can be found at https://wit.university/integrated-engineering-program/

