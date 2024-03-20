Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mathew Knowles Honors Destiny’s Child For Women’s History Month And Asks Them To ‘Come Out Of Retirement’ Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles is celebrating Women's History Month by honoring "the number one female group of all time," Destiny's Child.









It’s Women’s History Month and Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, sees it as the perfect time to celebrate “the number one female group of all time,” Destiny’s Child.

Mathew Knowles took to Instagram on Monday, March 18, to share an open letter dedicated to honoring Destiny’s Child’s success in music dating back to the group’s start as Girls Tyme to the continued “hard work and dedication” of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

“Dear Destiny’s Child, It is hard to believe that it has been almost 25 years since we began this journey this June,” he wrote. “You were just young teenagers with a dream to be the best in the world and you accomplished your dream.”

After thanking the group for entrusting him to help facilitate their journey, Knowles went on to thank everyone who played a role in the group’s early start as Girls Tyme, including founding members and those who served as managers before he took over. Directing his message to the group’s three remaining members, Knowles applauded Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle for “the incredible talent, hard work, and dedication” they put into their music careers.

“Your relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering trust in each other have undoubtedly propelled you to become the number one female group of all time,” he wrote.

Noting the millions of fans and records sold, along with the challenges the group faced together, Knowles thanked Destiny’s Child for the resilience that helped them reach “legendary” status. He ended his open letter by shutting down rumors that the trio parted ways and issued a request for them to reunite.

“Many have gotten it wrong that Destiny’s Child broke up,” Knowles wrote. “No, you were smarter than that and you always knew that one day Destiny’s Child would retire on top!! Hopefully, one day you come out of retirement!!”

Destiny’s Child released their fifth and final studio album Destiny Fulfilled in November 2004. Since then the group has reunited for gospel singles and performances but has yet to release another EP together.

Their last group performance was during Beyoncé’s headlining set at Coachella in 2018. Earlier this year, the trio came together to sing a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Rowland’s husband Tim Witherspoon for his 50th birthday. With their final album release nearing the 20-year mark this November, maybe Destiny’s Child will take Mathew Knowles up on his request.

