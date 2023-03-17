 Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Gloria Govan More Than $133K for Back Child Support

It looks like former NBA player, Matt Barnes, wants All The Smoke. According to TMZ, the podcaster is substantially behind on child support payments to ex-wife, Gloria Govan.
The media outlet obtained legal paperwork stating that Barnes owed the mother of his children $133,976.54 in past-due child support payments. A judge recently ordered him to pay the arrears to his former wife. The former couple have two children together, teenage twins, Carter and Isaiah.
The former Los Angeles Laker and the Basketball Wives alum were married from 2013-2016. In 2018, after paying $20,000 per month in child support, he was ordered to only shell out $7,500 monthly.
Govan REALLY needs that money so she can satisfy a judgment recently issued to her. Coincidentally, the lawyers who helped her in her divorce case against Barnes have sued Govan. They allege that she owes them a whopping $197,774.62. Radar Online reported that her divorce attorneys took her to court for refusing to pay for their services. Court documents reveal a Los Angeles Superior Court judge awarded a default judgment against Govan after she ignored the lawsuit filed by the law firm Brot, Gross & Fishbein.

In the legal papers initially filed by her former attorneys, they demanded Govan be ordered to pay $250,000. That amount would cover the debt she owed them plus additional legal fees. After they hired a process server to find Govan, they tracked her to an address in Las Vegas. The law firm stated that she failed to respond to the case.

Earlier this year, Barnes was hit with a lawsuit from his fiancee Anansa Sims‘ former husband, David Patterson Jr. The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleged that Barnes committed battery, assault, and emotional distress during an incident that transpired at a San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys football game, according to TMZ.

