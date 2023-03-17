Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Gloria Govan More Than $133K for Back Child Support

Gloria Govan. It looks like former NBA player, Matt Barnes , wants All The Smoke. According to TMZ, the podcaster is substantially behind on child support payments to ex-wife,

The media outlet obtained legal paperwork stating that Barnes owed the mother of his children $133,976.54 in past-due child support payments. A judge recently ordered him to pay the arrears to his former wife. The former couple have two children together, teenage twins, Carter and Isaiah.

The former Los Angeles Laker and the Basketball Wives alum were married from 2013-2016. In 2018, after paying $20,000 per month in child support, he was ordered to only shell out $7,500 monthly.

Govan REALLY needs that money so she can satisfy a judgment recently issued to her. Coincidentally, the lawyers who helped her in her divorce case against Barnes have sued Govan. They allege that she owes them a whopping $197,774.62. Radar Online reported that her divorce attorneys took her to court for refusing to pay for their services. Court documents reveal a Los Angeles Superior Court judge awarded a default judgment against Govan after she ignored the lawsuit filed by the law firm Brot, Gross & Fishbein.