Mattel Releases First Ever Autistic Barbie In Doll Line Dedicated To Diversity And Awareness

Mattel has released a new Barbie doll that serves a unique purpose, representing those on the autism spectrum.

The first-ever Autistic Barbie will join Mattel’s line of Fashionista dolls that amplify diversity and inclusion in our world. The line includes several Barbies, including some with Down syndrome or even blind dolls, to help every doll enthusiast feel empowered through the toys.

According to ABC News, Mattel worked with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network for over 18 months on the doll’s development. The end product featured several additions aligned with the needs of those diagnosed with autism.



The doll itself has elbow and wrist articulation, allowing for stimming, hand flapping, and other gestures often used by those in the autism community to express themselves or their emotions. The dollmakers also included an eye gaze. This addition allows the doll to avoid eye contact, another recurring habit among many autistic people.

And of course, no Barbie feels complete without its accessories, and the same goes for its autistic version. However, this doll has more than a purse and some high heels. Instead, the doll has an all-pink fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones, and a tablet to help with sensory overload. This Barbie’s outfit was also mindfully curated. It’s a flowy, purple A-line dress that allows for less fabric-to-skin contact, paired with flat-soled shoes for stable movement.

With these heightened details, the doll aims to authentically represent autistic people’s experiences. In its promotion, Barbie has joined forces with vocal members of the autism community. These advocates were able to get a first look at this transformative doll for autistic youth.

“Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work,” said Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls, Mattel, in a press release.

“The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.”

To further celebrate this ground-breaking toy’s release, Barbie will donate 1,000 of these specialty dolls to hospitals serving autistic children. This toy will also help children of color, particularly Black children. According to Autism Speaks, Black children in the U.S. have the third-highest rate of autism prevalence among other racial groups. Now, this awareness amplified through Barbie will comfort children who want to feel seen in all aspects of life.

For those wanting to purchase the doll for a developmentally diverse person in their life, the dolls are available at multiple Mattel retailers.