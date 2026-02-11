Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Maxine Waters Faces Generational Clash From Younger Democrat Who Says Community Wants ‘New Energy’ A growing generational divide within the Democratic Party has placed Rep. Maxine Waters among the longtime incumbents younger Democrats are looking to challenge.







A growing generational divide is emerging within the Democratic Party, with Rep. Maxine Waters becoming one of the most high-profile targets of a younger opponent.

Myla Rahman, a nonprofit executive, is mounting a challenge to Waters’ 35-year run in Congress in a district the veteran lawmaker has represented for most of Rahman’s life, Politico reports.

Often affectionately called “Auntie Maxine” for her outspoken criticism of Donald Trump during his first term, Waters, 87, has long held a firm grip on her South Los Angeles seat, typically winning with more than 70 to 80 percent of the vote, a powerful dominance that has historically discouraged serious challengers.

But Rahman, 53, is looking to change that by leaning into a growing debate within the Democratic Party about aging leadership and how well longtime politicians connect with an increasingly younger electorate.

“The community has said that they’d like new energy, a new perspective,” Rahman said. “And the reality is, the average age is 36 years old in the district. The average person is a renter in the district. So we’ve got a lot of issues that are relatable to my life experience.”

Frustration has grown within the Democratic Party over its aging leadership, especially after President Joe Biden initially announced his 2024 reelection bid despite concerns about his age and fitness for office.

During Trump’s first term, grassroots energy was largely directed at the Republican president, but after Biden’s reluctance to step aside in 2024 at 81 was seen by some as contributing to Trump’s return to the White House, many Democrats began turning their scrutiny toward their own longtime leaders.

In California, veteran Democrats like Reps. Brad Sherman and Mike Thompson are facing challenges from younger candidates, reflecting a broader generational divide. Even within the Congressional Black Caucus, rising Black leaders argue that longtime incumbents aren’t meeting the demands of the current political moment.

In Sacramento, Mai Vang is mounting the first serious challenge Rep. Doris Matsui has faced in two decades, targeting the seat Matsui assumed after her husband, Bob Matsui, died in 2005 following nearly three decades in office. Vang has drawn support from younger voters, receiving cheers at a small gathering of mostly young professionals when she pledged to dismantle U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“No more wash, rinse and repeat,” said Abbie Morrissey, who works at the University of California, Davis, and attended Vang’s event. “We need to find young, engaged, energetic people who understand their young, engaged and energetic populations.”

Rahman, who noted Waters has represented her since she moved into the district at age 6, describes herself as “more energetic, younger, more relatable in terms of the experiences that people face in the district.” Though she previously raised less than $35,000 for a state Assembly bid, she says she’s confident about competing in a congressional race and has hired veteran Democratic consultant Mike Trujillo.

A former high-level staffer to Los Angeles legislators, Rahman acknowledged that challenging such a longtime political figure like Maxine Waters is likely to spark backlash.

“I’m sure I’ll get a lot of calls. I’m waiting for ‘how dare you? The audacity of you, who do you think you are?” she said. “And what I can say is that there’s a choice, and this is a democracy. That’s why we have elections, and the voters can decide.”

