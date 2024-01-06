by Rafael Pena NYC Mayor Adams Responds To Rise In Assaults On Police Officers As Mayor Eric Adams highlights a decline in gun crimes and an upswing in jobs, he also addresses the escalating assaults on NYPD officers.











As Mayor Eric Adams celebrates his halfway point in office, highlighting a decline in gun crimes and an upswing in jobs and tourism, a pressing concern surfaces—escalating assaults on New York City police officers, according to CBS News.

During a recent interview, Adams acknowledged the challenge, stating, “There’s just an erosion of expectation of authority, this feeling that you don’t have to respect the authority of this city.” While crime rates overall have seen a decrease, assaults on police officers have surged, becoming a significant hurdle for the NYPD.

In the first three months of 2023, the city witnessed a staggering 41% increase in assaults against cops, totaling 4,077 incidents compared to 2,886 in 2021. The injuries spanned various categories, from cuts and bruises to more severe cases involving shootings, stabbings, or broken bones.

Mayor Adams attributes this surge to a minority of “repeated offenders” who perceive themselves as beyond the reach of law and order. He emphasized the need for a collective effort to address this issue, pointing fingers not just at lawmakers but also at an apathetic electorate, stating, “New York is at a crossroads. There is a lot of apathy, a lot of people believe that their vote matters, and they’re unable to understand the connection between who’s in office and how it impacts your quality of life.”

Adams refrained from directly targeting specific lawmakers responsible for what he saw as anti-police legislation but expressed frustration at the impact of recent criminal justice reforms. Chief of Crime Control and Strategies at the NYPD, Michael LiPetri, pointed out that only about 8% of those arrested for assault end up serving jail time, a significant drop from the pre-reform rate of over 20%.

Police officials argue that this leniency sends a message favoring criminals over law enforcement. Patrick Hendry, President of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA), stated, “The message is that the system favors criminals over cops.”

The mayor’s comments drew criticism from Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who accused Adams of misrepresenting his bills and likened his statements to “a 5-year-old throwing a temper tantrum.” Despite these challenges, Mayor Adams remains focused on addressing the complex dynamics of crime reduction and officer safety in the city.

