News by Sharelle B. McNair Newark Mayor Blasts ICE Following Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving 3 Children Baraka continued to stand up for the city, highlighting that such actions could have resulted in something much worse.







Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka is saying enough is enough after a multi-car crash following a chase from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents involving three children.

Baraka spoke out on social media about the incident that took place Feb. 25 when a driver of a van attempted to flee after being pulled over by agents. The ICE agents followed, which led to a major accident with two other vehicles, one of which had children inside. In a statement on X, Baraka said the driver of the van sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

While it is unclear why ICE approached the vehicle in the first place, according to Associated Press, Baraka says federal agents with a presence in the state’s largest city need to adhere to local laws as state law prohibits law enforcement from chasing vehicles unless a suspect poses an immediate threat. “Federal authorities should adhere to local laws regarding vehicle pursuits and exercise common sense,” Baraka said.

“Based on the damage they are inflicting on our communities, ICE has no business engaging in chases at anytime, anywhere — but especially in densely populated areas, and on roads still being cleared from a significant snowstorm.”

He continued to stand up for the city, highlighting that such actions could have resulted in something much worse. “This is our city. These are our people. And this behavior is in keeping with a rabid, lawless pattern seen nationally,” the statement continued.

“Someone could have been killed in Newark today. These agents have to adhere to local laws.”

Mayor Ras J. Baraka Statement on ICE Pursuit Resulting In Car Accident in Newark. pic.twitter.com/RcqImXc7z7 — City of Newark (@CityofNewarkNJ) February 25, 2026

Baraka has had his own run-ins with ICE, being arrested and charged with trespassing after a May 2025 protest in front of Delany Hall, a new federal immigration detention center in Newark.

The charge was later dismissed.

Like other leaders, the mayor was concerned that similar actions taking place in Minnesota would happen in Newark.

“What happened in Minnesota could happen anywhere,” the mayor told reporters, speaking on the ICE-related deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Story here 👉️ https://t.co/cUc7pdWjwh Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said ICE was conducting an investigation when a van they tried to pull over fled, prompting the pursuit that led to the crash. Two vehicles, including a rideshare vehicle with two 15-year-olds and a 12-year-old, were… pic.twitter.com/BQpPBpHt0Z — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 26, 2026

Leaders in other cities and states are taking a stand against the federal agency to ensure it doesn’t happen. According to WSKG, community organizers and New York state leaders have introduced legislation to ban any local cooperation with ICE. The bills — New York for All and Dignity not Detention — include provisions requiring judicial warrants for any immigration arrests, banning local law enforcement from entering into 287(g) agreements with ICE, and banning the sharing of information about inmates.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore recently signed an executive order with similar limitations.