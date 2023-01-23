'Divorce Was Not A Battle' -- MC Lyte Pushes Back on Negative Narrative After 3-Year Marriage Ends

MC Lyte is speaking out after she retained her entire music catalog that was up for grabs in her lengthy divorce.

Lyte, real name Lana Michele Moorer, finalized her divorce from entrepreneur John Wyche last week, nearly three years after the initial filing. The pair called it quits in 2020 after three years of marriage.

MC Lyte took to social media to let the public know why her “divorce was not a battle,” after various reports insinuated that her husband was trying to go after her music.

According to the rapper, Wyche was never after her music catalog and assets in the three years they were married and the nearly three years they spent getting divorced.

“My ex-husband, John Wyche, has never attempted to take any assets from me at any time before, during or after our marriage.” Lyte wrote. “Anything that is written or said that states or implies otherwise is untrue and unfair.”

Lyte called out the headlines seemingly trying to paint her ex-husband out as a gold digger and defended his innocence. “I do not agree with or support anything that aims to secure clicks and views by crafting slanted messaging at the expense of the reputation of innocent parties,” she added.

Lyte also shut down her own past comments about the delay in her divorce and claimed the delay might’ve been caused by Wythe’s desire to repair their marriage.

“While I made public comments related to the delay in signing papers, I can state that any delay may have been connected to his desire to save the relationship; never to take any of my property,” she continued.

Lyte ended her statement with three lessons she learned in wake of the divorce. “1. Divorce does not equal failure. 2. If you have anything to protect going into a marriage, get a prenuptial agreement so there’s no confusion if it comes to an end.” The last piece of advice was to “Focus on love and truth.” Her fans and followers praised her empowering message and “bars of life,” as noted by The Source.

In wake of the finalized divorce, the Cold Rock a Party emcee kept her entire music catalog thanks to her prenuptial agreement, one outlet reports.

Court documents reveal that “MC Lyte keeps her clothing, jewelry, watches, and personal effects in her possession, custody, or control, and earnings and accumulations before the date of marriage, during the marriage, and post-separation, her Subaru, financial accounts in her name, all furniture, furnishings, and other personal property in her possession, custody, or control.”

Additionally, the rapper and TV personality “also gets to keep her term life insurance policy,” according to the documents.