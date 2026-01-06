Did McDonald’s Tell A McFib? Lawsuit Alleges McRib Is Mystery Meat

Four McDonald’s customers have filed a lawsuit against the restaurant franchise, alleging it deceived consumers about the contents of its popular McRib sandwich, namely that it contained pork.

According to People, paperwork was filed Dec. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois by plaintiffs, Dorien Baker, Peter Le, Charles Lynch, and Derrick Wilson, who reside in California, New York, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. The plaintiffs allege that the McRib is made from “restructured” pork using lower-grade cuts, including pork shoulder, heart, stomach, and tripe.

The complainants state that the use of the McRib name, pricing, and rib-shaped patty leads McDonald’s customers to think they are purchasing a premium pork rib product. Because the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Daily Pork Report states that pork rib meat, including “baby back” and “spare ribs,” is considered a premium product, the price is typically higher than that of other pork cuts.

Because McDonald’s charges a premium price for the product (as high as $7.89 per sandwich), it allegedly misrepresents it as “McRib” and uses cheaper cuts than those advertised.

“McDonald’s deceptive omissions and misleading marketing have resulted in millions of dollars in consumer harm, warranting legal remedies including compensatory damages, restitution, and injunctive relief to prevent further deceptive advertising practices,” the lawsuit said.

McDonald’s said the plaintiffs’ claims are inaccurate and “distort the facts.”

“Food quality and safety are at the heart of everything we do – that’s why we’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu,” the fast food restaurant said in a written statement. “Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”

