by Kandiss Edwards Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Are The Latest Black Celebrities To Gain African Citizenship







Married Hollywood actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have been granted Guinean citizenship, becoming part of a growing number of Black American public figures reconnecting with their African heritage. Good and Majors received citizenship after tracing their ancestral roots to the West African nation through DNA testing, reflecting a personal and cultural journey.

A private citizenship ceremony was held in Conakry, Guinea’s capital, where officials welcomed the couple as new citizens. Speakers at the event said the award of citizenship symbolizes the deep historical ties between African nations and people of African descent in the diaspora, BBC News reported.

Nations such as Ghana and Benin, among others, have for years encouraged people of African descent to explore and formalize their connections to the continent. Guinea’s recognition of Good and Majors follows similar moves by other governments seeking to strengthen cultural and historical links.

This movement of “reconnection” gained renewed momentum after Ghana launched its “Year of Return” initiative in 2019, inviting African Americans and the wider diaspora to visit, invest in and celebrate the continent’s history. The campaign marked the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in North America.

🇬🇳❤️ Welcome to the American star couple, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Majors, to the African land of Guinea (our Paradise, a land of wealth and innovation) ❤️🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/nGA58epOYL — Djiba DIAKITÉ (@djisanfina) January 10, 2026

In 2025, several prominent Black celebrities have sought similar ties, highlighting a cultural shift toward deeper engagement with African identity, citizenship, and heritage. Music legend Stevie Wonder received Ghanaian citizenship in 2024 and continues to participate in cultural events there.

In a ceremony held at Jubilee House on Monday, May 13, the President of Ghana officially conferred citizenship upon Stevie Wonder. Making Ghana his home has been a lifelong aspiration since his initial visit many years ago.

#beyondthereturn #steviewonder pic.twitter.com/UcF1mixCai — Samcilla | Digital Strategist (@samcillabaakojr) May 13, 2024

Rapper and actor Christopher “Ludacris” Bridge holds Gabonese citizenship through family connections and promotes the country to African-American audiences. Eudoxie Bridges, Ludacris’s wife is a native of the country. Additionally, singer and model Ciara became a Beninese citizen under a law granting nationality to descendants of enslaved Africans, and Ciara has publicly celebrated her new status.

🚨 Le célèbre artiste ludacris et sa famille sont devenus citoyens Gabonais 🇬🇦



Le "back to the motherland" est à la mode chez les noirs américains… pic.twitter.com/oblzy6ASe0 — SeutouAlburyPenda🇸🇳 (@LeJusticier313) July 30, 2025

American Musician, Ciara has been granted Beninese citizenship, after tracing her ancestry to Benin 🇧🇯.



She paid a visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/6pGDoImjWV — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 28, 2025

Other public figures have also reengaged with African roots. Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who became an Eritrean citizen in 2019, has continued to produce content celebrating East African culture. Haddish is of Eritrean heritage. British actor Idris Elba, who holds Sierra Leonean citizenship, remains active in cultural initiatives on the continent. Elba has Sierra Leonean heritage through his father an Ghanaian heritage through his mother There is a growing movement of Black creatives to embrace and formalize ancestral connections.

