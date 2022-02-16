Meet Atlanta D.A. Fani Willis Who Has Not Waivered In Her Probe Of Trump

Fani Willis, Atlanta’s district attorney, has remained steadfast in investigating former President Donald Trump.

Willis is the first Black woman to be named Fulton County district attorney. The Howard University and Emory University graduate is best known for prosecuting the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal, which led to jail time for nine of the 11 educators involved.

USA Today reported on her first day in the position, she was still unpacking her boxes while considering the legal implications of a phone call between the former president and Georgia’s Chief Elections Officer Brad Raffensperger that was leaked on Youtube. During the call, which was made Jan. 2, Trump pressed Raffensperger to “find” more votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state.

“I knew an investigation may be warranted on day one…the literal physical day I walked into the office,” Willis told USA Today in a recent interview. Willis added Trump’s phone call was “enough to raise eyebrows and even cause grave concern that it was already necessary to at least preliminarily look at other facts.”

Last month Willis sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury, writing her office “received information indicating a reasonable probability that the State of Georgia’s administration of elections in 2020, including the State’s election of the President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions.”

Basher granted Willis the grand jury.

The investigation into Trump has led to Willis receiving death threats. After a firebomb was thrown into Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington‘s office and Trump calling for the protests of prosecutors trying to lock him up, Willis requested federal protection for her and her staff, but added the threats and incidents do nothing to change her mind about the investigation.

“I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me, I don’t lose one hour of sleep over it,” Willis told the FOX 5 I-Team.

‘”The rhetoric quite frankly, almost 95% of the time is racist in nature and I want to make sure we stay safe.”

Willis is one of three investigations into the former President and one of two being conducted by a Black woman. New York Attorney General Letitia James is also conducting an investigation into Trump and his organization.