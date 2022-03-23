Meet Miss Milwaukee 2022, Jada Davis, The First Black Woman In History To Hold The Title

Jada Davis, a 23-year-old law school student, was crowned the new Miss Milwaukee 2022 on Saturday, March 19. This title marks the first time in history a Black woman has assumed the crown, Fox 6 News reports.

The first-ever virtual Miss Milwaukee Competition bestowed Davis with the title and the top talent award among eight other candidates. Upon receipt of the crown, she earns a $700 scholarship as well as an additional $100 scholarship for winning talent performance, as per the news outlet. Davis graced the event with a contemporary fusion dance piece to the spoken word poem “Dear Black Girl” by Candace Nicholas.

“During her year of service as Miss Milwaukee, Davis will make appearances throughout the community and promote her personal social impact initiative – “What’s Wrong With Being Confident?”— which is focused on building self-confidence and positive body image among youth,” Miss Wisconsin Organization said in a statement, according to TMJ4 News.

“She will continue her work to bridge the gap between generations to create a space for people to share their own confidence-building experiences.”

Beyond her responsibility of the crown, Davis is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of UW-Green Bay and currently attending Marquette University Law School to pursue her Juris Doctorate. She names herself as the “The Dancing Lawyer,” intended to demonstrate how the arts and education are meant to fit seamlessly while practicing as an entertainment lawyer.

As a Milwaukee resident, Davis is actively involved within the community as a law clerk and former dance instructor for the Boys & Girls Clubs. She has also volunteered for many organizations, including Milwaukee Justice Center, Marquette Volunteer Law Clinic, YWCA, Black Youth Alliance, and Unity Gospel House of Prayer.

As for what’s next, Davis will advance to the Miss Wisconsin Competition in Oshkosh in June, a state preliminary to the Miss America Competition.

Good Luck Jada!