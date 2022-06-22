Meet the Black Couple From Florida Helping to Provide Affordable Housing to the Homeless

Meet Nyasha and Ike Chimbandi, a couple from West Palm Beach, Florida, who helps to provide affordable housing to underserved communities.

They decided to start their nonprofit organization, We Second Chance, after a personal experience about five years ago with a homeless man that inspired them to offer him the opportunity to stay at their empty rental unit. That’s when they realized the dire need for affordable housing. Since then, they have helped put a roof over the heads of hundreds of individuals and families.

During the past five years, the duo has also teamed up with another organization, The Lord’s Place, with the mutual goal to end the cycle of homelessness. The two nonprofits work together to provide safe and affordable housing options to locals who need it.

“This is something that’s much bigger than my husband and we love working with The Lord’s Place and their approach to ending homelessness,” Nyasha told CBS 12 News.

“They recognize it’s not a one-man show.”

Moreover, reports say more individuals and families become homeless due to the rising rent prices caused by the pandemic. There are currently 30 people occupying the homes that their organization provides, and Nyasha and Ike plan to keep expanding to be able to continue being a part of the solution against homelessness.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.