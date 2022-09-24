Meet the Couple Whose New Platform Connects Black-Owned Businesses in Costa Rica

Successful communities are those united with common goals and visions. There are hundreds of Afro-Latino and Black businesses in Costa Rica; however, Ian and Dawn James noticed that a significant challenge has been locating them across the country.

Most business owners solely rely on WhatsApp, 30% use social media platforms, and less than 10% have a website.

“We are entrepreneurs of Afro-Caribbean descent who have traveled the world and decided to make Costa Rica our home,” says Dawn James.

“During our transition to become residents, we found it challenging to connect and network with others in the Black community and find Black-owned businesses to support. This is our passion project to centralize and organize Black businesses so they can thrive. It’s a community site, and there are many benefits to being part of the community.”

Dawn and her husband, Ian, have created a solution for this dilemma with CostaRicaBlackPages.com (CRBP), a central hub for Black-owned businesses and event planners to connect to people seeking their products and services. It is also a mainstream hub to get to know and support one another as this community site offers an internal chat message system for its listed members.

Many Black-owned businesses, both virtual and bricks and mortar, do not have a solid online presence or use social media to help them gain new leads and customers. With CRBP, you do not need to worry. They offer a dynamic, robust listing platform to get you connected and more leads and re-invest all their resources to drive traffic to Black business and event listings through SEO, SEM and PPC ads. In addition, members have direct access to monitor their traffic, views, clicks and messages they receive.

CRBP’s membership perks include monthly virtual networking meetings, mastermind business-building discussions, and getting showcased via an exclusive interview on the site, YouTube, and other media channels.

For more details and/or to sign up, visit CostaRicaBlackPages.com.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.