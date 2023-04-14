Megan Thee Stallion Files New Motion in Battle With Her Label: Says Label Head Carl Crawford Is Allegedly Draining Bank Account

Don’t mess with Meg’s bag.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is heating up after she filed a new motion on Thursday regarding the label’s bank accounts.

According to TMZ, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist, whose real name is Megan Pete, claims 1501 founder Carl Crawford is pocketing all the money while she remains unpaid for her music. A major concern for the rapper is that the company’s primary account reflects less than $10,000, way lower than the deposited millions mentioned in the lawsuit. Reportedly, the only other people getting paid are J. Prince and Gee Roberson, who both help run the label.

The updated lawsuit claims that Crawford “dissipated millions of dollars held in 1501’s primary bank account.” This includes funds that may reportedly be owed to Meg.

“Instead of following its financial manager’s advice and holding the contested funds in reserve, 1501 has chosen to enrich itself and its consultants, leaving less than ten thousand dollars in the account,” Meg’s lawyers wrote. “Based on 1501’s undercapitalization, it is highly probable that 1501 will be judgment-proof by the time Pete is able to obtain a final judgment on the merits of her claims.”

“Pete seeks the appointment of a receiver to take possession of 1501 until this dispute is resolved, or in the alternative, the appointment of a receiver to take possession of all of 1501’s bank accounts and any other bank accounts controlled or owned by Carl Crawford, including the bank accounts to which the money siphoned out of the bank account was transferred into,” lawyers added.

Along with seeking royalties and requesting to be released from her contract, Meg is asking the judge to appoint a third party to manage the finances of the 1501 label.

Crawford called a truce with Meg earlier this year, hailing her as “iconic.”

