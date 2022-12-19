Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard ‘Missing’ After Failing to Appear at Tory Lanez Court Case

The former bodyguard of Megan Thee Stallion, who was expected to testify for the prosecution in the case against Canadian recording artist, Tory Lanez, is nowhere to be found – but technically isn’t missing – after failing to show up for his testimony.

According to TMZ, the former bodyguard of the Hot Girl Summer rapper, Justin Edison, did not appear to testify in court on Friday, Dec. 16 in Tory Lanez’s trial for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot several years ago. Edison missed the court date and police officers are looking into the matter.

“We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court,” Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro said in a written statement. “The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts.”

The former bodyguard was allegedly sent text messages from Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris stating that “Tory shot meg” and that she needed “help” from Edison after the shooting occurred.

Nancy Dillon, a senior reporter at Rolling Stone, reported on her Twitter account that the prosecutor in the case, Alexander Bott, revealed photos of the text messages allegedly sent by Harris on the morning of the shooting at 4:27 a.m., five minutes after the shots were fired.

Prosecutor Alexander Bott showed visual of a series of text messages that Kelsey Harris sent Megan’s bodyguard at 4:27 a.m., roughly five minutes after the shooting: “Help”

“Tory shot Meg”

911″ — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 12, 2022

The trial continued after Harris gave conflicting accounts of what transpired on the night of July 11, 2020. After Megan, Harris, Lanez, and one of his security guards left a party at Kylie Jenner‘s house, Megan was shot in the foot in a dispute, allegedly over Lanez.

Lanez has been charged with three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm. The Canadian artist is facing up to 22 years in prison as well as deportation back to his native Canada if convicted of the charges.