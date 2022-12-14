Megan Thee Stallion Testifies In Tory Lanez Trial: ‘I Wish He Would’ve Just Killed Me’

All eyes in the hip-hop world have been fixed on the trial of Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez.

The rapper is on trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. The Texas rapper took the stand Tuesday in Los Angeles and said she wished “he would’ve just killed me” on that night.

According to Billboard, the “WAP” rapper got emotional while testifying that she had an intimate relationship with Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

On the night of July 11, 2020, after attending a party at Kylie Jenner‘s house, the rapper, her best friend, Kelsey Harris, Lanez, and a security guard who worked for him, Jauquan Smith, left the event and got into a vehicle, Megan said.

There was tension in the car when she stated that Lanez allegedly said to her, “You need to stop lying to your friend.”

Stallion said that Harris liked Lanez but she never informed her that she was seeing Lanez. After she found out, she was upset about it. While they were all in the car, Stallion said that Lanez called them “b**ches and h**s.” After doing so, she requested to be let out of the car. They were on Sunset Boulevard but since she was wearing a thong bikini at the time, she said she retreated back to the vehicle.

She said after going back in the car, she got frustrated once again and got out. She told the court, “I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, b**ch!’” She recalled that he was pointing a gun at her.

“I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet and I see all of this blood.”

After falling to the ground, she made her way to a nearby driveway. She said Harris and Lanez bumped into each other as they came her way.

“Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t s**t, and I said, ‘Actually, you ain’t s**t. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way.”

She continued with more details about what transpired that night. She mentioned that she is now seeing a rapper named Pardison Fontaine, and she is “embarrassed” over the media coverage of her and the previous relationships she was in.

She goes on to say, “I can’t even be happy. I wish he had just shot and killed me.”

Lanez is facing up to 22 years in prison as well as deportation back to his native Canada. He has been charged with three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm.