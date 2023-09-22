Megan Thee Stallion Launches Fake University To Raise Funds For Texas Southern Students

Megan Thee Stallion and Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot have teamed up to launch a fake university aimed at raising money for her real-life alma mater Texas Southern University.

A newly unveiled advertisement shows the Grammy award-winning rapper as the dean of Flamin’ Hot University, a fake college the duo is using to raise money for a $150,000 scholarship fund at TSU, a historically Black university in Megan’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

To raise funds, fans will be able to buy apparel from streetwear designer Melody Ehsani who created six pieces for Flamin’ Hot University. A varsity jacket, sweater, and shorts are available while supplies last.

The fake schools’ website includes video courses from the “Savage” rapper that teaches students how to pose for photos or be a content creator and offers snack and food ideas with chances to purchase Flamin’ Hot snacks.

The scholarship comes just in time as borrowers prepare to continue paying off their student loans beginning October 1 following a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic. The estimated cost of tuition at TSU for the 2023-2024 academic year ranges from $28,870 to $42,580.

“Student loans can create a significant burden on college graduates—especially at HBCUs where students graduate with 19% more debt than those at non-HBCUs,” Tina Mahal, senior VP of marketing at Frito-Lay said in a statement, citing 2022 data from the Center for Responsible Lending.

“The Flamin’ Hot University scholarship fund at TSU was designed to ease some of the financial pressures student loans bring so graduates can focus on unleashing their hottest potential.”

In addition to the scholarship, and Melody Ehsani merch, Flamin’ Hot will also donate $100,000 to Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation, her non-profit organization launched in 2022 to assist women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities throughout Houston and across the world.

