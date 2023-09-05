The Internet Isn’t Here For A Megan The Stallion And Tory Lanez Netflix Doc

A two-part documentary detailing the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting is coming to Discovery+ and fans are not feeling how the network is seemingly trying to “profit off of someone’s trauma.”

A trailer was released on Sunday, September 3 highlighting Discovery+’s new two-part documentary on the shooting case that sent Lanez to prison for 10 years. Given the name “Megan The Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots” the docuseries relives the details surrounding the three-year-long case where Lanez was found guilty of firing five shots at Megan and injuring her feet.

“Megan hears the five shots in her direction,” a clip from the trailer says. “Her life is forever transformed.”

“Who Shot Megan?” someone else says. “You’re either Team Megan or Team Tory.”

In another highlight, someone could be heard calling the case “the biggest case since OJ (Simpson).” But fans who viewed the trailer on Twitter were seemingly turned off by the documentary’s tone, considering Lanez’s guilty verdict and the 10-year sentence he was issued last month.

“THE BIGGEST CASE SINCE OJ? oh this is not serious,” one fan wrote.

“Team Megan or team Tory???? The girl was SHOT?? There’s quite a clear cut team to be on here,” added someone else.

The documentary comes on Labor Day September 4, a day before Lanez returns to court to appeal his sentence and if given an appeal, see if he can receive bail. Lanez’s legal team is working to prove he is no flight risk and will relocate to Florida if given the appeal.

The “Say It” singer is also now listed as married after previously claiming to have been engaged. According to new court documents, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) reportedly married Raina Chassagne, the mother of his 6-year-old son Kai.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after the pair left a Los Angeles party in July 2020. Megan was the victim of “repeated and grotesque attacks” even after the shooting in a case that highlighted the lack of support Black women receive when they report abuse, NBC News reports.

