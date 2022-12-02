'Real Hot Girl': Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is First Black Woman on Forbes '30 Under 30' Cover

Grammy Award-winning recording artist Megan Thee Stallion made history after she became the first Black woman on the cover of Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30. Stallion graces the cover of the issue published on Nov. 28.

Forbes estimates that the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, earned at least $13 million this year. Pete also has lucrative deals with several companies, including Cash App, Revlon, Nike, Frito-Lay, and Popeyes. Time Studios and Roc Nation are reportedly paying Pete $3 million for a documentary about her life. Frito-Lay marketing executive Stacy Taffet said that Pete’s cultural influence is unmatched.

“The cultural influence that hip-hop and artists like Megan now have is unmatched,” she said.

“Our Super Bowl campaign with her outperformed a lot of what we’ve done in the past and exceeded all our expectations,” said Taffet.

Pete’s star is sure to keep rising. The Her rapper told Forbes that she has no plans to slow down anytime soon. “I’ve been running hard since 2019,” said Pete.

“I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something. When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

Pete shared the Forbes cover on Instagram on Nov. 29 with the caption, “First BLACK WOMAN on thee cover of @forbes 30 under 30 🔥 real hotgirl s— 💵💵 see you soon hotties love yall.”

Pete also spoke about her music and said the lyrics on her most recent album, released in August, Traumazine, made her nervous because they were so personal to her experience.

“This album was really personal to me. This is like the first time I ever talked about things that I’m feeling, or talked about things that I’m going through, so it kind of made me nervous to write a lot of these songs.”

“It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. And I kind of just was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna write this stuff and I’mma just put it out. Hm, Hotties, what you got to say about this?’”

Next year looks like it will also be lucrative for the Cognac Queen rapper. Pete is working on another album, has a 2023 world tour planned, and a deal with Netflix to produce a comedy based on her childhood.