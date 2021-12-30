 Meghan McCain Goes Back and Forth On Twitter With Candace Owens Over Trump Rebuttal of COVID Vaccine

News Politics

Meghan McCain Goes Back and Forth On Twitter With Candace Owens Over Trump Rebuttal of COVID Vaccine

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton167
Meghan McCain Candace Owens
(Image: Twitter)

Trump supporter and advocate Candace Owens has now become a menace to other conservatives.

Owens, the host of The Candace Owens Show on the Daily Wire, has been at odds with other conservatives, most recently with the daughter of late GOP Sen. John McCain and former co-host of The View, Meghan McCain, who now is a columnist for the Daily Mail.

Owens thought she was in the “in-crowd” among conservatives but her recent sit-down with Trump proved that conservatives are less than willing to support her off-beat, anti-COVID rhetoric and don’t see her as an equally-yoked member of the conservative community.

Case in point: McCain and Owens went tit-for-tat on social media after former President Trump appeared on Owens’ talk show on The Daily Wire and made her look clueless discussing the COVID vaccine. Trump surprisingly supports getting vaxxed after his own critical battle with coronavirus.

Trump was quick to defend the jab saying it was “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” Owens attempted to question the vaccine’s effectiveness when Trump rejected this notion, NY Post reported.

After that appearance, according to Business Insider, Owens suggested to her followers that Trump is advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine because he is “old.” Owens, who is anti-vaccination, has been one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders since he ran and won the office of president of the United States.

She responded to critics who slammed her because Trump took a different stance than anticipated.

McCain seemingly sided with Trump, although she has publicly stated that she hates him. She went on Twitter to throw some shade at Owens:

Owens shot back at McCain when she sent this reply:

The two went at each other for several Tweets as the insults flew.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×