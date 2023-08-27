Melody Shari Of ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Talks Purpose And Ownership

Entrepreneur, singer, and reality TV star Melody Shari, widely known as the vibrant fan-favorite on The Oprah Winfrey Network’s (OWN) hit TV show, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” is continuing to defy the odds and rise in ownership and freedom.

As the hit reality show wraps up its 6th season, fans remain centered on the drama surrounding Melody’s recent divorce from ex-husband Martell Holt. However, behind the scenes, the Alabama native remains laser-focused on building an empire and a legacy of impact while raising her four children.

Speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Melody, 37, talks about being a multimillionaire since the age of 28 and launching three companies of her own since dissolving the lawncare and real estate businesses she led with her ex-husband for more than a decade. The divorce drama has played out on all six seasons of the “LAMH,” with Melody being forced to hash out proceedings and custody rights in the public eye.

When it comes to sharing so much of her private life, the 7th Avenue Beauty founder says it “hasn’t been very hard,” since that’s what she signed up for when she pitched the show to Carlos King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody Shari (@melodysholt)

“I kind of came in with the idea that I would be transparent and be straightforward about my life, about my business, about my family, and what I was dealing with in my marriage as that began to occur,” she told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“having that mindset out the gate from the beginning, that’s a choice that I made.”

Melody has been focused on moving past her divorce by placing more emphasis on her elevation as a powerhouse business maven. The multimillionaire entrepreneur has three successful businesses including her skincare line, her Tilted Crowns Productions, and her property preservation and real estate business. Using her mantra ‘God Said Go,” Melody aims to serve as inspiration on how to build a life of financial freedom and peace after divorce.

“It just comes naturally for me. God has been training me for this since childhood,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody Shari (@melodysholt)

She grew up heavily involved in extracurricular activities while watching entrepreneurship carry her family legacy. Between her mom’s cleaning business and her uncles who were farmers, Melody grew up knowing the importance of Black ownership.

In addition to business, the OWN star is also a proud philanthropist who consistently donates money to teachers each year to assist in purchasing school supplies for their classrooms. During the Christmas season, she does giveaways, and through her property preservation business, she teaches other entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs how to achieve financial freedom. To date, she has created 600 new entrepreneurs and frequently is contacted by students who share how her program has elevated their lives.

When asked what she has up next, Melody teased how we should “Stay tuned.” But, just days after our interview, fashion powerhouse J. Bolin announced his “Melody x JBolin” Collection “MELO HEAT.”

“At Melo-Heat, we’re all about bringing the heat and spreading positive vibes,” she said of the new collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody Shari (@melodysholt)

Add the new fashion collection to Melody’s long list of entrepreneurial wins and God-ordained success and it is proof of her mantra that “God Said Go!” Press play below for the full interview.

RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany Whitlow Of Love And Marriage Huntsville Is On A Mission To Combat Health Inequity