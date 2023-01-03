Fans of the Memphis hip-hip group, Three 6 Mafia ,are mourning the loss of former member, Gangsta Boo, who passed away over the holiday weekend.

According to Action News 5, Lola Mitchell, famously known as Gangsta Boo, was found dead on the first day of the new year. The 43-year-old rapper was discovered unresponsive at a home in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department released a statement that there is an investigation into her death but foul play is not suspected.

Her former manager Artemis “Peppa” Williams stated that Gangsta Boo had performed with fellow Memphis hip-hop legends 8Ball and MJG less than 24 hours prior to being found.

Peppa said he received a text message as he was heading to lunch from Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul.

“And while I’m walking in the lobby, I looked at the left and 8Ball was sitting at the bar and he was like, ‘You know, Pepper, have you heard the news? Is it true or not?’” he told the media outlet.

A statement was released by Gangsta Boo’s mother, Veronica Mitchell:

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

Gangsta Boo had filmed a video last week for the song “Imma Mack” for Memphis producer Drumma Boy’s project, Welcome to my City Vol. 4.

“Gangsta Boo was like a sister to me and told the world about me the way my blood brother did. We both are Leos and share the same energy towards unity and seeing people happy! This is just such a devastating loss cuz she always wanted to see others win! RIP to the Queen Of Memphis, forever my sister,” Drumma Boy said in a written statement.

Fox 13 Memphis reported that Gangsta Boo was the second female rapper to join the legendary Three 6 Mafia when she became part of the collective of artists in 1995. She left the group in the early 2000s.

She released her debut solo project, Enquiring Minds, in 1998. The album peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Fans and celebs took to social media to honor the rapper after the shocking news.

