Scam Alert! Men Allegedly Being Pulled Into Virtual Reality by NFT Promoters Posing as Strippers

Is stripping in the metaverse the new side hustle?

NFT promoters on TikTok are allegedly scamming young men, proposing offers of more than $10,000 per week for them to pose as female strippers in the metaverse.

DailyDot reports that multiple videos have been posted across the social media platform exposing users to footage of luxury items like cars and stacks of money claiming to have earned it from being virtual exotic dancers.

In a video posted by the TikTok account @holynft, wads of cash and luxury cars are flaunted, along with a cut showing a virtual dancer and a real-life person in front of a green screen.

“This is your sign to fake being a girl and start stripping in the metaverse,” a caption reads.

The account assured interested TikTok commenters that the venture is entirely legitimate and the only way to learn, according to @holynft, is by joining their Discord.

According to DailyDot, users who have inquired about the money-making scheme are allegedly directed by moderators on the forum to the Discord server’s own NFT project known as Holy Nephalem before realizing they have been deceived.

After being approached with several complaints from users, the account’s moderators addressed the chat claiming the video was a publicity stunt, rejecting that it had anything to do with scamming.

Another video from the account was labeled “Episode 1: The fastest way ANYONE can make $1M in 12 months…” The caption read, “This is the fastest way to make $1M in a 12 month period… It’s called Metaverse stripping…” The user added, “I work from home for only 2 hours everyday,” before informing viewers that he made $10,376 in one week stripping in the metaverse—also noting that he’s not a woman.

The footage was allegedly found from a video game known as VRChat, not from the metaverse. In the past, outlets like Mashable had spoken to virtual reality strippers who revealed that the gig does not offer wages that even come close to earning a living.