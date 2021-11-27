Meredith Corporation Announces Winners Of Good Impressions Grants

Multi-platform media company Meredith Corporation has selected three Black-owned brands among five small businesses gifted with an award package valued at $100,000.

The grants are a continuation of the company’s Good Impressions program, launched in February to boost growth for BIPOC and LGBTQIA business owners through mentorship, increased awareness and support. According to People, which is owned by the corporation, the selected businesses will receive free ad space across the company’s multiple platforms and marketing consultation services.

“We are so pleased to announce and showcase these award winners just in time for Small Business Saturday,” said company president Catherine Levene in a statement. “We encourage people to support these innovative businesses during this holiday shopping season and beyond. We look forward to sharing Meredith’s extensive advertising and marketing resources to help them take their companies to the next level.”

The winning brands are D.C.-based skincare company Shea Yeleen; The Safety Pouch, invented by college student David Price to make traffic stops safer; Indian-inspired confectionery Madhu Chocolate; Modi Toys, a line of toys and books created to celebrate the Hindu Faith; and Young King Hair Care, a natural grooming company designed specifically with Black and Brown boys in mind.

“This award truly validates our mission and vision for the brand,” said Stefan Miller, who launched Young King with his wife Cara. “We are excited to tap into Meredith’s bench of experts to garner insights, make valuable connections and utilize their skills and expertise, which is invaluable for our growing brand. We are thrilled to make new connections and truly learn and grow throughout the process.”

As Shea Yeleen’s Rahama Wright explains, the Good Impressions grants have the potential of making a global impact. For her company specifically, that impact will be made almost instantly, as the added visibility and savings that come along with the grant will allow the company to better support its producers in Ghana, where Shea Yeleen pays five times the local minimum wage.

“This investment in our business will have ripple effects on our suppliers creating living wage jobs and contributing to sustainability within our supply chain.”