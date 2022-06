Hip-hop producer Metro Boomin had tragedy strike his family over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the producer’s mother was killed by her husband, not Metro Boomin’s father, outside of Atlanta. Leslie Joanne Wayne was found dead, and police have reported that she died at the hands of her husband, whose name was not disclosed. Police stated that her husband took his own life by suicide after killing Metro’s mother. The incident reportedly took place on Friday, June 3.

Metro’s representative confirmed the horrible news and has stated that an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The rep has also asked that Metro’s and the family’s privacy be respected during this tragic time.