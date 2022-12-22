Former NBA Player Dwyane Wade Leads List of First-Time Nominees for Basketball Hall of Fame

The first member of the famed Banana Boat Crew has just been nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the eligible candidates for the next class that will enter the exclusive club. The nominees for the Class of 2023 – which include several high-profile players, a coach, and a team – as first-time candidates for entry are Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates For The Class Of 2023. (2/2) #23HoopClass 🔗 https://t.co/OpVp18j1vR pic.twitter.com/x20YBiGFmF — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) December 21, 2022

Wade, who is expected to be accepted into the the Hall of Fame on his first try, is the first to represent the Banana Boat Crew and be placed on the ballot. The crew consists of future Hall-of-Famers, LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.

The introduction of the eligible players was announced on ESPN.

The Hall of Fame finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be revealed on Feb. 17 and the unveiling will take place during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, UT.

The final entries for the entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be disclosed during the NCAA Final Four in Houston on April 1.

According to nba.com, next year’s ceremony will take place on Aug. 12 in Springfield, MA.

In order for players to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, they have to be retired for at least four seasons. This means that players who played their last professional game during the 2018-19 season are now eligible.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend will start at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Aug. 11. The Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala will take place there, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 12, at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall.