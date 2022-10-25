Miami Welcomes Pharrell’s 5,000-Square-Foot Billionaire Boys Club Flagship Store

Luxury streetwear and cultural art have found a new home in The Magic City.

Pharrell Williams held a grand opening for his Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) at its new location in Wynwood, Miami. On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, the record producer welcomed celebrity friends and fans to the inauguration of the luxury streetwear brand’s flagship store.

. @pharrell + friends celebrate the BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship Grand Opening. Watch the recap –> https://t.co/14KQQ9qCFN — BBC ICECREAM (@bbcicecream) October 23, 2022

According to Forbes, BBC ICECREAM was founded by the rapper and NIGO in 2003 and opened its first flagship in New York City’s Soho neighborhood in November 2007. The new store is a 5,000-square-foot space that houses products and art installations for customers to get an immersive brand experience.

“I’m very grateful that we have the opportunity to bring our flagship store to Miami. It’s going to be a place where people can come in to get inspired by the mix of fashion, culture, art, and design,” Williams said.

The retail space reportedly consists of environmentally-friendly materials throughout and is framed with the colors green and blue. Material textures like recycled plastics, glass, and wood panels are displayed throughout the store.

“Now, more than ever, we believe that curating brand physical experiences via brick-and-mortar shopping locations and in-store experiences are imperative to connect on a deeper level with our customers,” said Chief Strategy Officer of Billionaire Boys Club Matt Kaden.

Guests can shop the exclusive collaborative products provided by mainstay brands, including Billionaire Boys Club, ICECREAM, Billionaire Girls Club, Bee Line, Human Made, Adidas, MEDICOM, Comme des Garçons PLAY, and more.

“We curated brands thinking of what would be the best to complete BBC and ICECREAM’s existing products and taking into consideration the Miami location and lifestyle,” said Sarah Andelman, founder of French streetwear cult retailer Colette.

“We kept in mind what Pharrell would personally like to find in the job and will regularly be refreshing and updating the selection for Special Events.”

We’re proud to officially announce our new Miami Flagship, located in the heart of the city’s Art District in Wynwood. Read more about the Flagship designed by @snarkitecture and watch the recap of the grand opening experience with @Pharrell + friends https://t.co/14KQQ98trF pic.twitter.com/InDMPmCL9Y — BBC ICECREAM (@bbcicecream) October 24, 2022

Celebrities in attendance included Flo Rida, David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Trina, N.O.R.E., and music producer, London On Da Track.

Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM is located at 2545 NW 3rd Avenue.