Michael B. Jordan Recalls Applying to Fast Food Job After ‘The Wire’ Success

Michael B. Jordan wasn’t always a highly sought-after Hollywood star. He can recall the days of applying to fast food jobs as a struggling actor.

It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Jordan after his standout role as 15-year-old Wallace in The Wire, the acclaimed HBO dramatic series. The Creed II star remembered when people recognized him on the street for his onscreen role but had no idea he was struggling to make ends meet.

Times were so tough, Jordan applied to Jack In The Box with a fellow A-list actor to put some money in his pocket.

“Me and Sterling applying to Jack in the Box. You know what I mean?” he revealed on the “RnB Money” podcast.

He said the experience fueled his desire to succeed as an actor.

“And these n***as gonna know who I am. So it’s not like oh it’s just a random person. I was willing to take the L.,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Effect Podcast Network (@blackeffect)

Fans applauded Jordan for sharing his humble beginnings as an up-and-coming screen star.

“This is so real. Appreciate the transparency,” one fan wrote.

“He gets it🔥🔥🔥 Working in the industry and the pride attached won’t pay these bills❤️,” added someone else.

Jordan got the last laugh years later when he became one of the most in-demand Black actors today. His recent directorial debut in Creed II proved to be a success with the film’s huge opening (the largest-ever in the U.S. for a sports movie) surpassing initial expectations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The boxing flick did $58.6 domestically and raked had a $41.8 million start globally. Other credible films under Jordan’s belt include the Black Panther franchise, Without Remorse, Fruitvale Station (with director Ryan Coogler, a frequent collaborator) and Just Mercy.