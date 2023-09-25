Michael Beach Is Transparent About Pain And Post-Surgery Recovery

Michael Beach has kept his friends, fans, and followers updated on his health following a surgery that had the actor in pain.

The “Soul Food” star took to Instagram on Sunday, September 24 to let the public know he’s doing much better after posting a series alarming videos about the extreme pain he was experiencing in his left wrist. Beach says he is “fine and doing well” after receiving a swarm of calls, texts, and DMs of concern for his health.

“My pain is just minimal. I’m still taking medication for my recovery,” he shared in a video post.

After having three bones removed from his left wrist, the “ER” star says he will have more “flexibility” once he fully recovers and can return to lifting weights in the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Beach (@michaelbeach)

The positive update came after Beach alarmed many when he took to Instagram last week to reveal the surgery he was set to undergo to an area that was giving him problems for years.

“Over the last couple of years it’s become too painful and risky (injury wise/my wrist) to perform them,” he wrote in a lengthy caption over a throwback workout video.

“But next week MAY change things for my future ability to workout safely, pain free and in a variety of fun ways.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Beach (@michaelbeach)

He followed that video up with one revealing his surgery date and the reason behind the operation. According to Beach, the pain in his wrist has been impacting his workout sessions, and as an avid gym junkie, it was a problem that needed to be fixed.

“It’s making my everyday life much more difficult than it needs to or should be,” he wrote in a separate post.

The “Waiting to Exhale” star went on to share a few post-operation videos showing how disillusioned he was following anesthesia and the surgery as well as the excruciating pain that was preventing him from sleeping at night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Beach (@michaelbeach)

The self-described “gym rat” is on the mend and stars like Jeremy Renner, Omari Hardwick, and his “Soul Food” co-star Nia Long send their love and prayers.

RELATED CONTENT: LSU Safety Greg Brooks Jr. Has Successful Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor