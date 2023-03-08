Michael Jackson’s Nephew Slams Chris Rock For Comparing King of Pop to R. Kelly

One of Michael Jackson’s nephews is coming to the King of Pop’s defense after the late music icon was the butt of Chris Rock’s jokes during his Netflix comedy special.

Rock took aim at a number of famous figures during his live comedy special on Saturday night. In his set, Rock compared Jackson to the disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly while calling out the “selective outrage” that gets certain people canceled while others can seemingly go unchecked.

“You know what I’m talking about. You know, like the kind of people that play Michael Jackson songs, but won’t play R. Kelly,” Rock told the live audience.

“Same crime! One of ’em just got better songs. I play ‘Startin’ Something’ and it’s a party, but I play ‘Bump and Grind’ and you an activist,” he continued.

But the MJ joke didn’t fall on deaf ears. On Monday, Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackso, took to Twitter to call out Rock for his history of jokes against the Jackson family.

“Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career. Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars,” Taj Jackson tweeted.

“After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his ‘Retaliation-I’m still relevant’ special, I have 3 things to say.”

Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career.

Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars.

After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his “Retaliation-I’m still relevant ”special,… https://t.co/r8dNZUZ5fr — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) March 6, 2023

“1. What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying [disguised] as jokes?” Taj continued

“2. Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now. 3. Thank you, Will Smith.”

Michael Jackson was acquitted of child molestation charges back in 2005, The Washington Post reported. R. Kelly is currently serving over 30 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Rock is no stranger to upsetting MJ fans. Back in 2017, he offended many when he tried to poke fun at the Kardashians family matriarch Kris Jenner by comparing her to Michael Jackson, as noted by the Times of India.

At this point, Taj Jackson wants Chris Rock to keep the King of Pop’s name out his mouth!