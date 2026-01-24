Entertainment by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former BET Exec Michele Ghee Takes The Helm At PlayersTV As President Ghee officially became president of PlayersTV, which also acquired her company, Expectant Media.







Michele Ghee, former BET SVP and veteran media executive, returns to leadership as the new president of PlayersTV following the network’s acquisition of her tech and content agency, Expectant Media.

On Jan. 22, Ghee officially became president of PlayersTV, which also acquired her company, Expectant Media, in a deal with undisclosed financial terms, according to BET. The deal crowns Ghee’s 30 years in media leadership and two years of board service at PlayersTV.

“Michele has been a trusted member of our board for the past two years. We saw immense value in Michele and what she’s built across media, content, and activation to support our growing flywheel,” said Deron Guidrey, co-CEO and co-founder of PlayersTV. “She is a proven leader in advancing equity across content and distribution, and we look forward to the high-caliber impact she will have on our organization and with our growing stable of premium partners.”

The appointment puts Ghee at the helm of a network of more than 3,000 fan-owners and over 70 athlete investors, including Chris Paul, Travis Kelce, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Ken Griffey Jr., and Vernon Davis. As president, she will leverage her years of experience in shaping the marketing, experiential branding, and culture of major brands to grow PlayersTV’s media ecosystem, which spans streaming video, news, and feature content.

A respected leader in the business side of entertainment, Ghee has held senior executive roles at Essence Communications and Ebony, overseeing content, strategy, and brand growth, and previously served as senior vice president at BET before founding Expectant Media. Her appointment as President formalizes her role in shaping PlayersTV’s next chapter, with a focus on scaling original programming, distribution, and enhancing experiential, community-driven engagement between athletes and fans.

The network has announced plans to further emphasize live, interactive moments that connect athletes with audiences more organically, with more announcements on original content, partnerships, and brand collaborations expected in the coming weeks.

RELATED CONTENT: Michele Ghee Named CEO of EBONY and JET MAGAZINE