Michelle Ebanks Has Been Named President and CEO Of The Apollo

The Apollo, the nation’s largest African-American performing arts organization, announced the appointment of Michelle Ebanks as its next president and CEO.

According to a release by the Apollo, Ebanks has a litany of experience in media and entertainment and her previous experience includes serving as the CEO of Essence Communications including Essence Magazine, the preeminent lifestyle magazine for African-American women, Essence.com and the Essence Festival of Culture.

Ebanks said she is excited about the new opportunity and what the future will; bring for The Apollo.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the iconic Apollo at such an important time in its trajectory. The Apollo continues to have such a profound impact on Black culture—and American culture—locally, nationally, and internationally,” Ebanks said in a statement. “It is such an exciting time as it expands its physical footprint, doubles down on supporting artists at every stage in their careers, collaborates with partners across Harlem and the world, and offers a platform for the voices of African American artists across the diaspora.”

Ebanks will step into the role in July, succeeding Jonelle Procope, who served in the role for the last two decades, transforming The Apollo into a nationally recognized cultural institution. The Apollo Theatre is near the end of its first full-scale renovation and the completion of its $80M Apollo Rising 2.0 capital campaign.

Apollo Board Chair Charles E. Phillips said in a statement Ebanks’ knowledge and experience will be paramount for The Apollo.

“Michelle brings to The Apollo a deep understanding in creating exciting cultural experiences for a diverse range of communities, including overseeing some of the most popular live events in the nation. At a time when performing arts organizations are looking at how best to provide opportunities for audiences who are both hungry for in-person experiences and ways to participate with programming digitally, Michelle’s depth of knowledge will lead The Apollo to its next level of engagement with artists, audiences, and partners throughout New York, nationally and internationally,” said Phillips. “Michelle joins The Apollo at a time of strength, forged by Jonelle and her team over the last two decades into one of the nation’s greatest cultural institutions.”

The Apollo Theater first opened its doors on Jan. 26, 1934, and since has been a place for Black artists in dance, theater, spoken word, and comedy. Notable Black artists who performed at the Harlem institution, setting off their careers include Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Sammy Davis Jr., James Brown, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill and many more.