Michigan State University Officially Fires Mel Tucker For Cause Amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Michigan State University officially fired Head Coach Mel Tucker for cause Wednesday a little more than a week after the university announced it would.

ESPN reports Tucker is currently under investigation due to a sexual misconduct complaint brought by sexual assault awareness speaker Brenda Tracy. In her complaint, Tracy claimed Tucker masturbated during an April 2022 phone call between the two.

Tucker denied that the call wasn’t consensual and added that the university investigator acknowledged a personal relationship between Tucker and Tracy.

In a release, Michigan State said it terminated Tucker’s contract “for his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university and constitute a material breach of his agreement and moral turpitude.”

Tucker, who was hired in 2020, was suspended without pay earlier this month and the university announced on Sept. 18 of its intent to fire him for cause. In his two seasons, Tucker compiled a 20-14 record with the Spartans including going 2-0 this season. Michigan State is now attempting to not pay Tucker any of the money remaining on his deal.

In the release, Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller claimed the university has “amassed a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination for cause.”

Tucker has pushed back against the claims made by Michigan State calling his termination “unjustified for several reasons.” In a Sept. 19 statement, Tucker said the university “does not care about my rights, the truth, or its future liability for policing its employees’ private lives.”

Despite Tucker’s termination, a hearing will still be conducted to decide whether Tucker violated university policy. The hearing will take place next month.

Tucker’s first season at Michigan State in 2020 was a successful one as the team went 11-2 reaching No. 5 in the nation at one point and defeating Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. The school rewarded Tucker with a 10-year $95 million contract making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Since Tucker has left, Michigan State has struggled to find its footing, losing its first two games under acting coach Harlon Barnett to Maryland and Washington by a combined score of 72-16.