Michigan Teenager Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest While on Basketball Court Passes Away

A teenager from Michigan who had been on life support since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on a basketball court, has passed away.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, 18-year-old Cartier Woods has died after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. Woods had been on life support since he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, after he collapsed on the basketball court. He attended Detroit Northwestern High School.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District released a statement regarding Woods’ death:

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Cartier Woods has passed.His aunt made the decision to remove him from life support after vital signs continued to be absent. The DPSCD community is heartbroken by this sudden and untimely loss. We deeply thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes. When the information regarding arrangements become available it will be shared.”

The Detroit Free Press reported that Woods suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 31 game against Fredrick Douglass Academy. The 18-year-old player fell down at the start of the basketball game. He informed one of the coaches that he was feeling dizzy.

His coach, George Tyson, performed CPR on Woods as other people prepared the use of an automatic external defibrillator. Soon after, emergency medical workers arrived, according to the assistant superintendent of communications for the Detroit Public Schools Community District, Chrystal Wilson.

“He was very healthy – he loved basketball,” said his cousin, Shantell Woods. “He was very amenable, respectful. We’re just asking for prayer – we need it.”

His family had set up a GoFundMe account to help with costs of medical assistance. Although the fundraising “Help Cartier” was set up for the costs of hospital care, the fund is still accepting donations.