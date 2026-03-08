BE Global by Keka Araújo Minding Our Own Business: How Women-Led Savings Clubs Built The Black Middle Class Black women remain the unsung architects of the global Black middle class, turning collective drops into an ocean of opportunity that no bank could ever provide.







In honor of International Women’s Day, we recognize the undocumented venture capitalists of the African diaspora. While traditional banking institutions historically shuttered their doors to immigrant communities, West Indian and African women were busy engineering their own financial infrastructure. Through informal savings clubs known as “Susu” (West Africa) or “Partner” (Caribbean), these women-led micro-economies provided the essential liquidity that transformed back-room dreams into the first wave of Black-owned brick-and-mortar establishments across the UK, Canada, and the United States.



The “Susu”—derived from the Yoruba word esusu—operates as a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA). The system is elegantly simple: a group of trusted individuals contributes a fixed amount of money into a central pool at regular intervals. Each month, one member receives the “hand,” or the total sum collected.



Unlike predatory lending in the West, the Susu is interest-free and built entirely on social capital. According to research from the University of Oxford (2021), these lifelines were not just “rainy day” funds; they were strategic financial instruments used to bypass systemic “redlining” and credit bias in the mid-20th century. For many Caribbean “Windrush” era nurses in the UK or West African entrepreneurs in New York, the Susu was the only viable path to a down payment on a home or a storefront.



The transition from informal saving to commercial ownership is the hallmark of the “Circular Diaspora” economy. In the 1960s and 70s, the emergence of Black-owned grocery stores, barbershops, and hair salons in cities like Toronto, London, and Brooklyn was rarely the result of a bank loan.



Instead, it was the “Partner” system—as it is known in Jamaica—that acted as the primary engine for capital. Women organizers, often referred to as “Bankers,” managed these pools with a level of fiduciary rigor that rivaled formal institutions. As noted by the Black Business Network (2023), these women-led collectives funded the initial stock, lease deposits, and equipment for businesses that served as cultural hubs for the community. By “circulating” the dollar within the diaspora multiple times before it left the community, they created a self-sustaining economic loop.

The transition from a community “hand” to a commercial empire is best personified by women who recognized that collective saving was a form of political and economic defiance. Daphne Steele, the first Black matron in the NHS, became a legendary figure in the UK’s West Indian diaspora by organizing “Partner” circles among Caribbean nurses. The Guyanese healthcare professional’s leadership ensured that many of the first Black families in South London had the deposits required to purchase homes during a period of rampant housing discrimination.

Across the Atlantic, Rosemary Brown, the first Black woman elected to a Canadian provincial legislature, frequently advocated for the recognition of informal economies like the Susu as valid financial tools for immigrant settlement. The Jamaican-turned-Canadian’s work highlighted how these women-led pools funded the first generation of Black-owned pharmacies and clinics in British Columbia. Similarly, the legacy of Maggie Lena Walker provided the blueprint for the “Bankers” of the diaspora. As the first Black woman to charter a bank in America, she famously transitioned her community from informal mutual aid to the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank, proving that when Black women pool their resources, they don’t just survive—they build institutions that outlast their founders.



These systems are part of a global lineage of financial resistance. In South Africa, the Stokvel emerged as a critical survival mechanism. While historically tied to community needs, these clubs evolved into sophisticated investment vehicles led predominantly by women. According to the National Stokvel Association of South Africa (NASASA, 2024), these collectives now manage billions of rands annually, moving beyond simple consumption to purchase land, fund university tuition, and launch retail franchises.



Similarly, in the Somali diaspora across the UK and the US, the Ayuto serves as a silent engine for female entrepreneurship. Somali women, often navigating the intersection of being refugees and religious minorities, utilize the Ayuto to fund everything from home-based catering businesses to established textile shops. As documented in the Journal of Diaspora Studies (2022), these systems function on “Xeer”—a traditional communal ethical code—where the “hand” received is considered a sacred debt of honor, ensuring a default rate that is statistically lower than that of many commercial micro-loan programs.



These are not merely financial transactions; they are ancestral echoes of West African communalism that survived the Middle Passage and flourished under the pressures of Jim Crow. In the Black diaspora, the “Banker”—almost always a woman of high standing and iron-clad integrity—served as the community’s de facto Federal Reserve.



According to data presented at the Global African Investment Summit (2023), these women-led “Box” or “Sou-Sou” networks served as the primary bridge between migrant workers and property owners. In the mid-20th century, Black women in the UK and Canada often held multiple jobs in healthcare or domestic service.

By pooling their “hand,” they could bypass the “No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs” housing signs of the era. The Susu provided the lump sum needed to buy the Victorian terraces of Brixton or the brownstones of Bed-Stuy, which later became the literal foundations for Black-owned bakeries, record shops, and law firms.



In the Caribbean, the act of “throwing a hand” is a sacred contract. It is an economic manifestation of Ubuntu—“I am because we are.” This “Circular Diaspora” economy proved that Black wealth was never a matter of lacking resources, but rather of lacking access to traditional institutional gateways. As highlighted by The African Diaspora Network (2024), by creating a closed-loop system, these women ensured that the capital earned by a Caribbean nurse in Toronto stayed within the community to fund a niece’s tuition or a neighbor’s grocery startup.

This legacy continues today in the “Haggler” traditions of Jamaica and the market women of Ghana and Nigeria.

These entrepreneurs use the Susu to weather the volatility of global markets, proving that the most resilient financial architecture is one built on the bedrock of Black sisterhood. They remain the unsung architects of the global Black middle class, turning collective drops into an ocean of opportunity that no bank could ever provide.

