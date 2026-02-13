Education by Kandiss Edwards Minneapolis Extends Online Learning To Protect Students From ICE The previous deadline for online instruction was Feb. 12, but parents' concerns and the continued presence of ICE prompted further accommodations for students' safety.







Minneapolis Public Schools will extend its online learning accommodations for students who are scared to attend school in-person amid concerns of federal immigration enforcement activity.

According to a statement by Minneapolis Public Schools district officials, teachers will deliver instruction simultaneously to students in classrooms and those participating from home until April 6. The previous deadline for online instruction was Feb. 12, but parents’ concerns and the continued presence of ICE prompted further accommodations for students’ safety.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and may return to full in-person learning sooner than April 6,” the district said. “If that occurs, families participating in temporary online learning will receive at least two weeks’ notice.”

𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗮𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴



𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲: https://t.co/ubDs9SkHlY pic.twitter.com/9p3BhhOQMT — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) February 7, 2026

Parents and educators have expressed the need for direct action to protect children. In a statement, Minneapolis Public School Superintendent Lisa Sayes-Adams directly responded to those concerns and praised educators and the community to make sure all Minneapolis students continue to learn without fear.

“Our teachers and staff have once again shown why public education is the foundation of our community as we have supported our students in incredible ways,” Sayes-Adams said. “In a short time, we have created online learning opportunities, developed food supports with community partners, provided alternative transportation options, and connected families with other needed resources and supports. I am so grateful for our staff and honored to be your Superintendent.”

Continued ICE activity in several other communities has prompted school districts in Minnesota, Ohio, and California to provide virtual options for families who request them.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Panther Party Says No One ‘Would Have Gotten Touched’ If They Were Present In Minneapolis Amid ICE Protests