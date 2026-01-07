News by Kandiss Edwards Minnesota Hampton Inn Turns Away Ice Agents And Loses Federal Contract Hilton, backed ICE, saying its hotels are a "welcoming place for all."







The U.S. General Services Administration has removed a Hampton Inn by Hilton in Lakeville, Minnesota, from its list of approved federal lodging programs.

The move came after the Hampton Inn refused to lodge Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Jan. 5. Administrator of the General Services Administration, Ed Frost, said after the refusal that he investigated the Hilton’s compliance with the GSA FedRooms program and found the establishment lacking.

Frost detailed his findings in an X post.

“After I was informed that a local Hilton property canceled rooms reserved for @DHSgov ICE, @USGSA immediately reviewed the matter and found the hotel to be in clear violation of its government lodging program requirements. The property has been removed from the programs and booking tools effective immediately. GSA unequivocally supports our federal law enforcement partners.”

After I was informed that a local Hilton property canceled rooms reserved for @DHSgov ICE, @USGSA immediately reviewed the matter and found the hotel to be in clear violation of its government lodging program requirements. The property has been removed from the programs and… — Ed Forst (@USGSA_Ed) January 6, 2026

The removal means the Minnesota hotel is no longer used in the GSA FedRooms program, which provides discounted accommodations for federal employees and contractors. GSA officials said the decision to refuse service was based on violations of program requirements.

DHS publicly shared screenshots on social media of what it said were emails from the hotel indicating it would not house “any ICE or immigration agents.”

The DHS did not specify which person in the organization sent the letter. In one message shared by DHS, the sender wrote that reservations for agents would be canceled due to an influx of government bookings.

The agency accused the hotel and its employees of supporting “rapists” and “murderers” because of the refusal.

“This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

NO ROOM AT THE INN!@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement.



When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.



This is… pic.twitter.com/qKMKypGtzi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 5, 2026

In a statement on X, Hilton Worldwide Holdings said the Lakeville property is independently owned and operated, and that actions did not reflect corporate values. The company reaffirmed its policy of welcoming all guests and emphasized that it does not tolerate discrimination.

Additionally, Hilton said it has removed that Minnesota Hampton Inn from its systems.

