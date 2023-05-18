Prosecutors Drop Prostitution Charges Involving A Minor Against R. Kelly

R. Kelly caught a minor win in one of his numerous court cases.

Prosecutors in Minnesota have dropped prostitution charges involving a minor against the disgraced singer, ABC News reports. Hennepin County Attorney’s office said in a statement that the decision made sense since Kelly and his victim would likely be convicted at trial. Since the case has been inactive since 2019, a new conviction would be irrelevant, as federal convictions will keep Kelly in prison for the rest of his life.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was accused of inviting a 17-year-old minor to his hotel room in 2001 and having her dance naked for him for $200. Gloria Allred, the victim’s attorney, released a statement on behalf of her client, saying she doesn’t agree with the county’s decision not to hold Kelly “accountable.” The incident has affected her for over 20 years, and it will continue to haunt her moving forward.

“If there had been a criminal trial, I would have been willing to testify against R. Kelly,” the victim, known as Jane Doe, said. “Even though it wouldn’t have brought any extra prison time for him, it would have given me closure.” Attorneys overseeing the case claim Kelly met the young woman before a concert in Minneapolis when she asked for his autograph and got his phone number. When she called, Kelly invited her to the hotel. The victim told investigators that the two laid on the bed “body to body” while he touched her and fondled himself.

CNN reports Kelly was convicted of federal sexual misconduct charges in New York and Chicago in 2021 and received a 30-year sentence. He received several federal child pornography charges in the same year and a 20-year sentence. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, released a statement celebrating the decision. “It’s the right result for a number of reasons, and Hennepin County prosecutors showed appropriate discretion,” Bonjean said. “We were ready to defend the case but are pleased we don’t have to.”