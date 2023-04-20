R. Kelly Won't Stop, Files Appeal After Federal Sex Crimes Conviction

R. Kelly thinks his trial was handled unjustly.

The singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, filed an appeal on Tuesday over Kelly’s federal sex crimes case in New York, asking the court to reverse his convictions or order a new trial because there were things uncovered to the jury that made his trial unfair.

According to TMZ, legal documents claim the government’s proof was inadequate. Kelly’s lawyers are coming in hot with specifics regarding the jury and evidence from prosecutors presented during the trial. The “I Believe I Can Fly” artist’s legal team argues that some individuals should not have been a part of the jury since they had previously viewed the 2019 Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. Additionally, four jurors allegedly admitted they prejudged Kelly before giving their official verdict.

Kelly brought specifics about what went down in each case from his perspective, claiming that some of the girls who prosecutors alleged the singer had groomed and molested were at least 18 years of age at the time of the sexual relationships. In the allegations involving minors, Kelly’s legal time claims the girls misled him about their true ages.

The singer says the details about his sex life and relationships with former partners were irrelevant to the case and opened an alley for prosecutors to persuade the jury. He also argues that his former employees and associates that took the stand falsely testified and lacked real knowledge.

The singer was found guilty in 2021 on nine federal counts, including charges pertaining to sex crimes and human trafficking.

A Chicago jury deliberated and declared Kelly guilty in September 2022 on three of four counts of production of child pornography and three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Reportedly, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on the New York charges and 20 years for the Chicago case.