Former Miss Black USA Winner Launches Certification Program For Pageant Coaches

*Originally Published By BlackNews.com

Ocielia Gibson-Sprowl, the winner of the 2012 Miss Black USA pageant, has partnered with the National Association of Urban Etiquette Professionals (NAUEP) to launch a Pageant Coach Certification program for women entrepreneurs seeking to start or expand their consulting business. With almost 300,000 contestants participating annually in local and international pageants, the $5 billion-a-year industry has over 3,000 pageant coaches, but less than 100 of them are Black and brown.

“The role of the pageant coach is integral to helping pageant hopefuls win a crown and all that goes with it,” explains Gibson-Sprowl.

“With most coaches earning a minimum of $50 per hour, pageantry will not only allow coaches to empower young women, but it will also help them start, maintain, or expand an in-demand coaching business,” she continued.