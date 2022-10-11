Mississippi Community Outraged After Black Teen Fatally Shot By Police

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the fatal police shooting of a 15-year-old high school freshman who was handcuffed after being shot.

Jaheim McMillan, 15, died Saturday after he was taken off life support after officers shot him in the head outside a discount store on Thursday, The Guardian reported. The shooting occurred after police responded to a 911 call about several minors being accused of waving guns at other motorists, according to Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper.

One of the officers “engaged with an armed individual” before firing, Cooper said. Police took four individuals, all believed to be minors, into custody after the shooting.

An eyewitness video shows McMillan lying on the ground in front of the door to the store after being shot. Witnesses say police handcuffed the teenager after shooting him.

Cooper also confirmed that several firearms were retrieved from the scene. McMillan’s mother, Katrina Mateen, claims that when she arrived on site of the shooting, officers handcuffed her and walked her across the street away from her son’s body.

Hundreds gathered at Courthouse Pier for a balloon release after McMillan’s death on Saturday, WLOX reports.

“We won’t see my nephew anymore,” McMillan’s aunt said.

“That was the last time I got to hold my nephew’s hand and it was on his deathbed.”

“I’m so glad that all of y’all came out to support my grandson,” McMillan’s grandmother told memorial attendees.

Mary Spivery is the mother of Kyion Bell, one of the teens arrested at the shooting site.

”I need some answers,” Spivery said. “They can’t speak, so my voice will be heard for them.”

Spivery said her son is adamant that McMillan didn’t have a gun.

“I said, ‘So why did they say Jaheim had a gun?’” Spivery said.

“He was like, ‘Mama, Jaheim did not have a gun,’ and the phone clicked.”

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.