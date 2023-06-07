Missouri Teen With A Disability Left Speechless From $2500 Tip

A teenage cashier wants you to know that there are still kind people in this world.

Ryheem Lumpkins, 16, received a $2,500 tip while working at Pizza Ranch in Independence, Missouri. The gesture left a big impression on the William Chrisman High School student. He told KCTV, “To be honest, I was speechless.” “That right there showed me that there’s more people in the world that really cares for me.”

According to the news station, the generous customer who left the tip was identified as Robert Samay. Samay visited the restaurant before and left Lumpkins a $5 tip. The customer returned to the restaurant with a gift for the hardworking teenager one month later. AfroTech reported that Samay said, “I appreciate your hard work, your good smile, your good attitude.” “We don’t get that nowadays, especially with young kids.”

Lumpkins is not like other high schoolers. His arms and hands did not fully develop, reported People. Still, the teenager does not consider himself disabled. He told KCTV, “I don’t describe it as a condition. God made me like this for a reason. I’m a regular person. I don’t think of it as a disability.” The teen left a message for others like him, “Don’t ever hide it,” he said about the things that make people different. “Embrace what you have different from other people. Because a lot of people think it’s cool and a lot of people wouldn’t think it’s cool. The negative words, don’t let it get to your head. Because there’s a lot of positive in the world. There’s more positive than negative.”

The young cashier’s work ethic makes him stand out. He cleans the restaurant when there are no customers at the register, according to the news outlet. Samay said, “Money comes and goes.” “It’s rare to find someone like Ryheem.”

Lumpkins started working as a cleaner before he became a cashier at Pizza Ranch. The high schooler has big goals ahead of him. In the future, he aspires to become a motivational speaker. The $2,500 tip, however, will help Lumpkins achieve one of his short-term goals—to buy his first car.