Sistas For Life: Missy Elliot Shows Love To Her ‘Sistahood’ With Janet Jackson

Music legends Missy Elliott and Janet Jackson celebrated 24 years of “Sistahood” during Jackson’s visit to see her friend.

After two years of separation, Elliott told her sista she was missing her. Jackson jumped on a plane from London to spend some quality time with the rap icon.

On Wednesday, Elliott took to Instagram to share how special the friendship is to her. She posted a sweet video boasting Jackson’s spontaneous visit before including a series of photos with the Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend,” bumping in the background. In the caption, Elliott gave more details on the highly anticipated reunion, noting the impact of the COVID-19-induced quarantine.

“For the last 2 years I’m sure like for many it was really emotionally draining,” Elliott wrote. “Going from being outside to being isolated from family & friends. Well the other day @janetjackson & I was chopping it up on the phone & I spoke about how I missed everyone & how this year I wanted to make sure I see her & she casually said I’ll fly to where you are on the 5th. Well honestly I didn’t think much of it just because she is my friend for 24 years she is still Ms. Jackson if you NASTY & stay BOOKED & BUSY since 7 years old be VERY CLEAR.”

Elliott added that Jackson took time out of her busy schedule to check in on her.

She continued, “But sure enough the 5th came & she text me & said I’m here. I began to tear up because she flew all the way from LONDON & spent two days with me & we cut up & laughed for 2 days straight! I sure needed that just to laugh & feel at peace. Jj I Love you til Earth is No More! You don’t have to sell another album you will always be THE ICONIC THE LEGENDARY THE FASHIONISTA MOTHA to me. Thank you for being a Freeeeeen.”

The love is real between these two. It spans over decades of showing out for one another. The pair have always admired one another, from music collaborations to sweet tributes.

In 2018, Jackson delivered a touching speech before presenting Elliott with the Visionary Award at Essence’s Black Women In Music event in New York City. She noted that she was “grateful for how Missy Elliott ‘stood toe-to-toe with the guys, showing them that a woman can do it all,’” as she shared on Twitter.