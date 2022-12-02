Music Icon Missy Elliott To Deliver Commencement Address to Norfolk State University Graduates

Grammy-award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott will deliver the keynote address to approximately 400 graduating students at Norfolk State University’s Commencement Ceremony.

The 109th Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the campus of Norfolk State University, according to a release.

Elliott burst on the music scene in 1997 and has broken the world record as her six studio albums have been certified [RIAA] Platinum or higher in the U.S. The Portsmouth, Va., native has gone on to receive 22 Grammy Award nominations, eight MTV video music awards, and amass sales exceeding 30 million in the U.S. Additionally, she has collaborated with numerous A-List artists and worked with former First Lady Michelle Obama on her project, This is for my Girls, an anthem to female empowerment. Elliott is also the recipient of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award received at the United Nations.

Most recently, Elliott’s hometown of Portsmouth honored her with a street in her name, “Missy Elliott Blvd.,” and the Commonwealth of Virginia declared Oct. 17 Missy Elliott Day.