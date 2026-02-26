Mobile Police Searching For Man Accused Of Brutally Beating Son

The Mobile (AL) Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 33-year-old Kendall Freeman, who has been accused of physically abusing a child who had to be hospitalized.

According to NBC 15, an arrest warrant has been issued for Freeman, who has been charged with aggravated child abuse. The child he allegedly abused is his son, Kentrall Freeman, according to the child’s mother, Kaitlyn Gates, who reported the alleged abuse to police officers.

Kentrall is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries. Gates said the boy suffered two black eyes, had his teeth knocked out, and could not walk or use the bathroom on his own.

She said she left Kentrall with Kendall Freeman so they could attend Mardi Gras Parades.

“He left that day super-happy,” Gates said.

Then, a phone call. Kentrall told her he was in the hospital because he had fallen in the bathtub. But when Gates arrived at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital and saw his condition, she knew Kentrall was lying.

“I immediately knew my son had been beat on when I lifted the covers back, he had so many whips and so many bruises,” Gates said.

“I told him, like, ‘you know the promise we made that you never could lie to mommy? So tell mommy the truth.’ And my son told me that he had peed on himself, and his dad whooped him really hard with a belt,” said Gates.

She said that DHR (The Alabama Department of Human Resources) came to the hospital, and Kendall left. Now, police officers are looking for him.

“We’re just taking it day by day. The swelling in his face has gone down a lot, but he does still have a lot of bruising in his face, and he’s just in a lot of pain. Like, I can’t believe it, four years old, my son is on morphine,” said Gates.

She added that Kentrall has kidney damage and can’t walk right now.

A GoFundMe has been started by Gates’ sister, Erica Edwards, to help with the costs associated with Kentrall’s injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or by visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.

