Mocha Podcasts Network Celebrates First Anniversary ‘Two Funny Mamas’ Podcast NAACP Image Win

The Mocha Podcasts Network (MPN) is proud to announce and celebrate the groundbreaking win of the “Two Funny Mamas” podcast hosted by veteran comedienne and actress Kym Whitley and actress, comedian, author, and television personality Sherri Shepherd NAACP Image Award.

During the 53rd NAACP Image Awards’ Virtual Experience presented by WellsFargo and hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett, the show won outstanding Podcast in the lifestyle and Self-Help category.

“What a magical moment to win my very first NAACP Image Award on the most unique day (2/22/22) of the century. Sherri and I are truly honored that people enjoy our chaotic journey through motherhood,” exclaims Whitley. It’s a remarkable feeling to be on the heels of celebrating the network’s first anniversary and the ‘TwoFunny Mamas’ receiving an esteemed NAACP Image award, it’s a testament to the importance of diverse content and there is no better messenger than Black women!’ says Sheila Eldridge, CEO of miles ahead Entertainment & BroadcastingandMocha Podcasts Network founder. The win couldn’t come at a better time, especially with the excitement of Sherri getting ready to headline and premier her daytime show in the fall.

Mocha Podcasts Network has built a platform dedicated to amplifying ‘conversations from a black perspective’ in just one year. Some of the shows on the network include Café Mocha, Rolonda On Demand, Two Funny Mamas, En Vogue’s Funky Divas, Vegan Sexy Cool, B Lifted Up, The Whole Woman and new podcasts from the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), Been Worthy the Podcast and On the Way. With dynamic storytelling and the thought leadership from the network’s leading voices, MPN has generated well over 100,000 downloads monthly. Moreover, the Network has garnered the support of diverse sponsors and advertisers such as PG, AARP, Hello Fresh, FX, One United and Better Help to name a few.

Eldridge has created a unique business model for the network that includes a dual sales team with R2D Marketing Group and Podcast Ad Reps LLC (PAR). The latter was just acquired by Libsyn –that is sure to accelerate the network’s growth aligned with the AdvertiseCast Marketplace. “We represent a unique lifestyle brand for advertisers with Kym and Sherri leading the charge. It’s similar to the strategy 12 years ago when we launched the Café Mocha radio network with hosts Loni Love, Angelique Perrin, and then Mc Lyte; today representing 70% of the Top African American populated cities.

With over 2,000,000 published podcasts streaming online and more than 48 million episodes available for listening, according to Podcasting Insights, without a doubt, MPN is ahead of the curve with a thriving future in the podcasting industry.