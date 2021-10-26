Modernize Your Smart Home With This Smart Power Outlet

Smart homes have become increasingly popular as more people have turned to voice assistant programs like Amazon’s Alexa. Amazon’s super-smart voice assistant allows users to turn on lights, set timers and even turn on their televisions with a simple voice command.

While helpful, they aren’t without their limitations, as not everything in one’s home is wired for programs such as Alexa and the like. Fortunately, Switchmate takes at-home voice control to the next level.

The Switchmate Power: Dual Smart Power Outlet with 2 USB Ports enhances the smart home experience by bringing voice control to all things plugged into either outlet. It can be purchased for a limited-time price of $10.99, a savings of 72% off its MSRP of $39.

Switchmate plugs into existing power outlets and instantly gives devices plugged into either outlet voice capability. If you have a lamp you’d like to be able to control with just the sound of your voice, plug it into Switchmate and it will become controllable by voice. Switchmate also comes equipped with an LED nightlight.

Three verified users have given this product 4.5 stars. “Works well and looks good. Fast charging and well-made wish it did not have 3 prongs, had to find a different plug-in,” writes verified 4-star reviewer Joyce G.

Set up is easy, as all users need to do is plug Switchmate into an outlet, open the accompanying SimplySmart Home App, and connect your respective devices to the Switchmates outlets. The product also includes two USB ports, which are located at the bottom of the outlet, allowing users to charge their phones, tablets, or other USB devices.

Chances are, something in your house is operated via voice control. Enhance the smart home experience by purchasing this product today at its limited-time price before it’s gone.

Prices subject to change.